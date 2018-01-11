10.02.2018
Iczelion - Ассемблер
Скачиваний: 47073
Киньте грязью в того, кто вам скажет, что Ассемблер - очень сложный для изучения язык. И никогда не читайте глупых книг, в которых написана подобная чушь.
05.02.2018
Соловьев Алексей - Разработка модулей ядра ОС Linux
Скачиваний: 8365
Самыми известными из всех операционных систем сейчас, несомненно, является семейство Windows корпорации Microsoft. Однако, несмотря на свою популярность, Windows не первая и не единственная операционная система в мире.
01.02.2018
Peter D. Weddle - Finding a Job on the Web
Скачиваний: 1491
The Internet. These days, you can’t expect to pick up a magazine or turn on the television without bumping into some reference to the online world.
26.01.2018
Mark Noble - Drupal 6 Site Builder Solutions
Скачиваний: 1574
A high quality web site can be an important part of any business marketing plan. However, many businesses choose not to have a web site because they think it will be too expensive or too diffi cult to build and maintain.
22.01.2018
Theodore S Boomer BIRMINGHAM - Building Websites with e107
Скачиваний: 957
As of February 2007, there are 13,241 PHP scripts listed at hotscripts.com. Of these, 641 are content management system (CMS) scripts, all with the ability to manage your online content and make your site dynamic.
15.01.2018
Kenneth H. Rosen - Handbook of discrete and combinatorial mathematics
Скачиваний: 1266
This book contains information obtained from authentic and highIy regarded sources. Reprinted materia1 is quoted with permission, and sources are indicated.
11.01.2018
Khalid A. Mughal - A Programmer’s Guide to Java™ SCJP Certification
Скачиваний: 3479
This book provides extensive coverage of the Java programming language and its core Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), with particular emphasis on its syntax and usage.